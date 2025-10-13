Tiger Woods has undergone his seventh back surgery – his second in just over a year – after doctors discovered a collapsed lumbar disc that had caused severe pain and mobility issues. The 49-year-old golfer announced on social media that the latest procedure, a disc replacement, was performed Friday in New York.

“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken,” Woods wrote. “The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”

The operation adds to an extensive medical history for Woods, who has endured a string of surgeries on his back, knees, leg and Achilles over the past decade. He has not competed this year while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in March, and it is unclear when – or if – he will return to competitive golf.

The 15-time major champion’s latest setback likely rules out appearances in December’s Hero World Challenge, which he hosts, and the PNC Championship, where he has played alongside his son Charlie.

Since surviving a 2021 car crash that nearly resulted in the amputation of his right leg, Woods has played only sparingly – just 15 official events in four years, often withdrawing mid-tournament due to pain. His most recent competitive round came in the TGL simulator league he co-founded wit