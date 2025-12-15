Young in people in Cyprus were less likely than most of their European peers to drop out of formal education or training during 2024, according to Eurostat, highlighting the island’s relatively strong performance within the European Union.

Across the EU, 14.2 per cent of people aged 15 to 34 reported that they had left formal education or training at least once during their lifetime.

In Cyprus, the corresponding figure stood at 6 per cent, placing the country among the lower dropout rates recorded across member states.

The highest proportions of young people who had dropped out of formal education were observed in the Netherlands, where the rate reached 32.2 per cent.

Denmark followed with 27.1 per cent, while Luxembourg recorded 24.8 per cent and Estonia 24.4 per cent, according to the data.

At the other end of the scale, Romania posted the lowest dropout rate in the EU at 1.5 per cent.

Greece followed with 2.2 per cent, while Bulgaria recorded 3.5 per cent, placing Cyprus above these countries but well below the EU average.

Beyond national comparisons, the data provide insight into why young people across Europe choose to leave formal education or training programmes.

Across all levels of education, the most common reason given for not completing a programme was that it did not meet expectations or was considered too difficult.

This reason was cited by 42.6 per cent of those who had left formal education at some point in their lives.

The second most frequently reported explanation related to family or personal reasons, accounting for 18.5 per cent of responses.

A preference for entering the labour market rather than continuing studies followed, with 13.8 per cent of respondents saying they left education in order to work.

Financial pressure appeared to play a more limited role overall, as only 5.3 per cent of respondents identified financial reasons as the main factor behind their decision to leave formal education or training.

The importance of these reasons varied significantly depending on the level of education at which individuals dropped out.

Reasons linked directly to the education programme itself were cited by 28.7 per cent of those who left at a low education level.

At the medium education level, this share rose to 35.9 per cent, suggesting greater dissatisfaction or difficulty as programmes became more demanding.

At the high education level, programme-related reasons were particularly prominent, accounting for 50.2 per cent of cases.

What is more, health-related factors showed a different pattern across education levels.

Reasons connected to own illness or disability were more common among those who left education at a lower level, where they accounted for 11.1 per cent of responses.

At the medium education level, illness or disability was cited by 9.8 per cent, while at the high level the share fell further to 5.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, family and personal circumstances followed a similar downward trend as education levels increased.

At the low education level, 24.6 per cent of respondents pointed to family or personal reasons for leaving a programme.

This proportion declined to 21.8 per cent at the medium level and dropped further to 15.0 per cent at the high education level.

Eurostat also reported that a preference for work also became less common as education levels rose.

Among those who left education at a low level, 17.7 per cent said they did so to work, compared with 15.7 per cent at the medium level and 11.9 per cent at the high level.

Financial considerations, while relatively minor overall, were more likely to influence decisions at the higher end of the education spectrum.

Dropping out for financial reasons was reported by 5.7 per cent of those at the high education level.

This compared with 4.8 per cent at the medium education level, indicating slightly greater financial pressure among students pursuing advanced studies.