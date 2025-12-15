The warmest Christmas tradition makes its return! The Mall of Cyprus, in collaboration with G. Charalambous Coffee Roasters, welcomes back Father Christmas from faraway Lapland for four days of smiles, gifts, festive magic, and of course… the aroma of genuine Cypriot coffee.

From December 27-30, from 3-6.30 pm, young and old alike will get to meet Father Christmas at Entrance 2 of the Mall of Cyprus, have their photo taken with him by a professional photographer, and receive a free printed photo as a souvenir of this beautiful moment!

And this year, the white-bearded gift-giver will be joined by an equally valuable supporter of tradition: the island’s Charalambous coffee, to be roasted on site by the G. Charalambous team, giving off that familiar aroma that takes us back to family moments and festive memories. Along with, of course, the popular Charalambous “garidakia” and their organic BIO options — a familiar and delicious afternoon snack for young and old alike.

Cypriot Charalambous coffee, a tradition since 1943, continues to bring us together around our everyday and festive moments. With the message “For all good things to last longer”, G. Charalambous Coffee Roasters is supporting yet another celebration that brings families, friends and children together.

These days, the Mall of Cyprus is transforming into a meeting point filled with a sparkling atmosphere, delicious smells, happy voices and the authentic spirit of Christmas. So, join us, and let’s all experience something unforgettable together! Free admission.