Andreas Yiasemides has been elected by the PwC Cyprus Partners as the next CEO of the Firm, to succeed Philippos Soseilos on July 1, 2026. Yiasemides is a Partner in Advisory services, In Charge of Fund Services and the Clients & Markets Leader. His election is for a four-year term from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2030. Beyond the handover on June 30, 2026, Soseilos will remain with PwC Cyprus until his normal retirement date of December 31, 2026, to continue supporting the Firm and the new CEO for a smooth business continuity and leadership transition.

Yiasemides began his career at PwC in 1999 and was admitted to the Partnership in 2016. He currently serves as a member of the Management Board of PwC Cyprus, as the Clients and Markets Leader for the firm and as the Partner in Charge of PwC’s Fund Services. Yiasemides holds a first-class degree in Economics from the University of Manchester and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), as well as a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC).

His career includes significant roles at the Bank of Cyprus, where he led the Custody and Trusts Unit, and later at a professional services organisation, where he managed the Fund Services. He has served on the Boards of Directors of the Bank of Cyprus and the Central Bank of Cyprus and was the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Cyprus Investment Fund Association (CIFA).

In his first statement following his election, Yiasemides thanked the Partners of PwC Cyprus for entrusting him with this mandate and expressed his eagerness to work diligently with consistency and dedication.

“We will work collectively and diligently to ensure that PwC Cyprus retains its leading position in professional services,” he pledged. “Amidst conditions marked by substantial challenges yet also abundant opportunities, we will continue investing in innovation, our people, and in building strong relationships of trust, offering high-quality services and solutions to our clients.”

Current CEO Soseilos, warmly congratulated Yiasemides on his election, and expressed his full and wholehearted support for a smooth and effective leadership transition. “Today, we have come together as PwC Partners through a very robust, respectful and professional process and elected our new CEO from next July,” he said. “I am very proud for the unity and professionalism that we have demonstrated as Partners in successfully concluding such an important process,” he continued.

“I am very thankful to our Oversight Board for running an exemplary election process that added trust and credibility in the process, and great value to the Partnership. I am also very thankful to the PwC Network for their guidance and support. I have absolute confidence in the ability and suitability of Andreas to be our next CEO and lead the Firm to new successes in the years ahead. I look forward to working very closely with Andreas in the months ahead as he prepares to undertake the role.”

Stelios Violaris, Chair of PwC Cyprus’ Governance Board also expressed satisfaction with the selection process. “I am very pleased to announce the completion of our internal new-CEO election process which concluded today with the Partners of the Firm democratically electing Andreas Yiasemides and thus mandating him to assume the position of the CEO as from 1 July 2026,” he noted.

“We, as the Governance Board of the Firm very much look forward to working together with Philippos and Andreas to ensure a seamless transition over the next six months or so. I personally congratulate Andreas who is a visionary leader, committed to upholding our values and steering the firm toward further development, while continuing to innovate and to deliver exceptional value to our clients with dedication and passion.”

