Two separate car fires and a blaze at a playground occurred in Limassol district in the early hours of Monday, with police investigating all incidents.

At 2.30am, a car belonging to a 38-year-old man caught fire outside his residence in a Limassol neighbourhood. The owner extinguished the flames before they could spread. Police and fire crews attended and cordoned off the scene for investigation.

At 4am, another car, owned by a 37-year-old man, went up in flames outside his home in Limassol city. Residents put out the fire and emergency services conducted examinations. The cause remains under inquiry.

Shortly after, at 5.08am, two fire engines responded to a blaze in the outdoor area of a local playground enclosed by light wooden structure adjacent to the playground’s fence.

Fire brigade spokesperson Andreas Kettis said the cause of this incident is also being investigated.