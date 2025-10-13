Two people were hospitalised on Monday morning after being involved in a road traffic collision on the road between Larnaca airport and the nearby village of Dromolaxia.

According to fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis, the incident occurred at around 7am, and the two vehicles’ drivers had been taken out of their cars by the time the fire brigade arrived.

The fire brigade were called to extinguish a fire in one of the cars, while the two drivers were taken to the Larnaca general hospital’s accident and emergency department.

According to the police, one of the drivers suffered broken legs, while the other has “more minor injuries”.