The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has launched a public tender for the provision of services to assess needs, draft technical specifications, and supervise the implementation of its digital transformation and integration of artificial intelligence tools.

The tender, numbered 04/2025/THALEIA, will be awarded based on the most economically advantageous offer according to price.

It is co-financed under the THALEIA programme, part of the EU Cohesion Policy 2012–2027.

The deadline for submission of bids is Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 12:00 noon, and submissions must be delivered to the Keve Tender Box at 3 Deligiorgi Street, 1066 Nicosia.

Prospective contractors may request additional information or clarifications about the tender documents in writing until October 23, 2025, via email at [email protected].

The tender documents, including the main notice and annexes, have been published by Keve to guide interested parties through the application process.