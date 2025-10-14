Energy Minister George Papanastasiou is in Dubai this week, leading the country’s delegation at GITEX Global 2025, one of the world’s largest technology and innovation exhibitions, taking place from October 13 to 17.

In cooperation with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Dubai, the Ministry is participating for the fourth consecutive year with a national pavilion showcasing Cyprus’ growing presence in the global technology scene.

The pavilion brings together 14 Cypriot technology firms, Ascanio Entertainment, Engino-Net, Ianus Technologies, NetU Consultants, EMBIO Diagnostics, Infocredit Group, Moebius, SignalGeneriX, QSecure, Reg4Tech, Additess (Advanced Integrated Technology Solutions & Services), Maricorp Cyprus Consultancy, Hosting B2B and AC Cyberdexterity.

The event, which draws more than 6,000 exhibitors and over 200,000 business leaders, government officials and investors from 180 countries, provides a platform for showcasing Cyprus’ growing digital and innovation ecosystem.

Papanastasiou’s schedule includes a series of high-level meetings aimed at promoting Cyprus as a regional technology hub and fostering new international partnerships.

On Monday, he met Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, as well as UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, for discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities.

Later today, the Minister is expected to attend an evening networking event co-organised by the Ministry and the Cyprus Trade Centre in Dubai, held in honour of Cyprus’ participation at GITEX Global.

The gathering will bring together representatives of the 14 Cypriot companies exhibiting at the pavilion, alongside foreign officials and business executives.

Its goal, the Ministry said, is to emphasise “the investment and business opportunities offered by Cyprus.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Papanastasiou will also represent Cyprus at the ‘European Night’ hosted by the European Innovation Council, in partnership with GITEX Europe, further reinforcing the island’s visibility within Europe’s innovation community.