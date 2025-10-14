The Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM) on Tuesday announced the official launch of the Cyprus Shipping 1-Stop-Shop Portal (CYSh1P), a centralised digital platform designed to streamline and modernise all SDM maritime services.

Through this new platform, stakeholders including shipowners, lawyers, ship managers, seafarers, and classification societies can now enjoy easy, centralised access to a comprehensive range of maritime services.

These include ship registration and registry transactions, transactions related to technical, safety, and environmental matters for Cyprus-flagged vessels, seafarer training and certification, services under the Tonnage Tax System (TTS), as well as small and high-speed vessel services.

The portal’s services will be introduced in phases.

The first set of e-services, launched today, October 14, 2025, enables users to submit applications for the issuance of Seafarer Registration Certificates, as well as for the issuance or renewal of Seaman’s Books and Endorsements.

They can also apply for the issuance or renewal of Seafarer Training Certificates of Proficiency, Documentary Evidence, and Certificates of Competency (CoC).

With the launch of CYSh1P’s initial e-services, the previous eSAS platform has now been discontinued, meaning that users can no longer submit new applications through eSAS.

To access CYSh1P, users must register and enrol in the relevant services. Cyprus-registered companies are required to use their CY Login account to register, and those that do not yet have a company CY Login account are advised to obtain one as soon as possible.

Foreign companies, meanwhile, can register directly through the CYSh1P portal.

A detailed User Guide is available on the CYSh1P platform, providing step-by-step instructions for registration, profile creation, credentials setup, and service enrolment.

Through this initiative, the SDM reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of Cyprus’ maritime services through digital innovation, ensuring a seamless experience for all stakeholders in the shipping industry.