Former bishop of Paphos Tychikos left for the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople on Monday to attend a hearing of his appeal against his dismissal from his duties by the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus.

According to close associates, Tychikos first travelled to Athens from where he is expected to depart for Constantinople on Wednesday, accompanied by Panagiotis Lazaratos, Professor of Public Law at Athens Law School.

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, as part of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate convening from Thursday to Saturday.

Although the procedural details remain unclear, Lazaratos said it is expected that both he and the former bishop will be heard in person. He added this is the first time such matters have been examined with the personal attendance of the appellant, rather than being decided solely on written submissions.

“We are coming in an ecclesiastical spirit, of reconciliation and repentance in general, but also to defend the just positions of His Holiness,” he said.

On May 22, the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus dismissed Tychikos due to his refusal to recognise baptisms performed by other Orthodox churches and his overall challenge to church unity.

He remains a bishop but is barred from carrying out duties. He is expected to return to Cyprus next Monday.