Several vehicles have been listed for potential safety risks in Cyprus, after appearing in the EU’s safety gate alert system during the 40th and 41st weeks of 2025.

The road transport department said it was notified by the consumer protection service about the affected models. The notice includes a number of popular makes and models. The warning concerns a range of recently manufactured vehicles, including motorcycles, passenger cars, camper vans, light vans and trucks from major brands such as Honda, Dacia, Hyundai, Ducati, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Mini, BMW and Toyota.

Authorities have urged manufacturers, importers, and distributors who may have sold these vehicles in Cyprus to inform the road transport department. Under Cypriot law, these companies must take immediate steps to recall or repair affected vehicles. Consumers who own any of the listed models are advised to contact the manufacturer or authorised dealer for instructions. If the vehicle poses a risk, owners should stop using it and, if possible, return it to the point of purchase.

If a seller or distributor refuses to cooperate, consumers can file a written complaint to the Consumer Protection Service through www.consumer.gov.cy. For additional assistance, they can contact the Department of Road Transport or email [email protected]. More information about each case is available on the EU Safety Gate website at https://ec.europa.eu/safety-gate-alerts/screen/search.

The warning follows growing public concern over vehicle safety in Cyprus after several fatal airbag incidents linked to the Takata recall. Earlier in October, a 26-year-old man, Ali Osman Bayram, died in the north of the island when a Takata airbag exploded, sending metal fragments into his head. In the republic of Cyprus, two other deaths have been connected to the same airbag defect, those of Kyriakos Oxinos in 2023 and Styliani Giorgalli in 2024. The government has already launched a major recall of more than 80,000 vehicles fitted with Takata airbags. From February, cars that do not undergo replacement risk losing both road tax and MOT certificates.

These incidents have highlighted the importance of acting quickly when recalls are announced. The road transport department’s latest notice aims to ensure that both manufacturers and drivers take immediate steps to prevent further injuries or deaths.