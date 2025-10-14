Israel confirmed it will not take part in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta after its athletes were denied visas, with the Israel Gymnastics Federation calling the decision shocking and heartbreaking.

Indonesia said on Friday it had denied visas to Israeli gymnasts amid an outcry over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, costing Israeli athletes a spot in the world championships that start on Sunday in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, which has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed on Tuesday that it had received two appeals submitted by the Israeli federation.

CAS dismissed the first appeal over Indonesia’s visa refusal, citing lack of jurisdiction. The second case seeking to compel the International Gymnastics Federation to ensure Israeli participation or move the event remains pending.

The court, however, rejected requests for urgent provisional measures and IGF General Secretary Sarit Shenar confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday that Israel’s hopes of participation were over.

“For this world championship, this is the end of the road. So we cannot, no matter what will happen for the gymnast, we cannot fix their hearts,” Shenar said.

“…for the future Israeli sports, for future world sports, I want to see a very strong decision that leaves no room for such decisions from any kind to any country, to any international federation.

“I really, really hope that the CAS will give a very strong decision that will intimidate anybody that has such crazy ideas to discriminate against any athlete from any country for any reason.”

Indonesia decided not to issue visas to the Israeli athletes, senior legal affairs minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said, citing objections from groups such as a council of Islamic clerics and the government in Jakarta.

The Gaza war has faced strong criticism in Indonesia, even after a recent ceasefire took effect.

The ceasefire has stopped two years of devastating warfare triggered by the October 7, 2023 attack in which Hamas-led gunmen killed around 1,200 people and seized 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza killed nearly 68,000 people according to local health authorities, with thousands more feared dead under the rubble. Gaza’s Civil Defence Service said 250 bodies had been recovered since the truce began.