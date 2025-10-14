A new metal shelter will be constructed as part of a project to revive the Paphos municipal vegetable market at the Pervola parking lot within the next three months, Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos announced on Tuesday.

Phedonos said the project was part of the municipality’s strategy to support development of the city centre and promote local producers in a “modern, functional and aesthetically upgraded environment.”

Municipal engineer Christos Constantinides said the cost of the project amounted to €145,000 plus VAT.

“The project has great functional value, since it attempts to leave its mark through the revival of the vegetable market as was done in the not-so-distant past,” Constantinides said.

The mayor added that the construction of the shelter would allow for the space to be used as a parking lot on the remaining days and was part of broader efforts to upgrade the area including the revival of the traditional Faikis bakery, two museums and student halls.

“In the space, producers will be able to sell their products directly to consumers, leaving merchants out of the local market,” he said.

The market will stretch over 200m² in the western part of the Pervola municipal parking lot and is set to be held every Saturday and/or Sunday from 6am to 1pm.