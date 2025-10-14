Parents, students and teachers of the 7th Primary School of Limassol on Tuesday will hold a peaceful protest demanding the replacement and funding for equipment stolen from the school the previous day.

“The safety of our children and teachers is non-negotiable,” the parents association said, calling for the immediate intervention of the competent authorities.

The stolen equipment – mostly tablets – was valued at €25,000.

The association demanded immediate funding for the installation of security cameras to operate from 4pm to 7am, a nighttime security guard, regular police patrols and the replacement of all stolen electronic devices.

Similar incidents occurred last year with cases of repeated vandalism and burglary that caused significant damage to classrooms and equipment, costs which the association covered.

The protest will be held on Thursday during the first two teaching periods, from 7.45am to 9.05am on school grounds.