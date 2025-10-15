Once again, AEGEAN is “lending wings” to the Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon, reaffirming its support for Cyprus’s premier sporting event.

The Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon, the island’s largest celebration of sport, takes place on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting from Finikoudes Beach. AEGEAN will be by the side of thousands of runners from around the world, encouraging them every step of the way.

Faithful to its over 25-year commitment, AEGEAN continues to support major sporting and running events in both Cyprus and Greece, promoting the values of sport, participation and fair play.

Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon

The programme of the Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon begins with the main Marathon Race (42.195 km), the Half Marathon (21.095 km) and the 10 km Road Race. These are followed by the 5 km Road Race and the 5 km Corporate Race, while the day concludes with the McDonald’s™ Kids Race (1 km) for children and the Fun Race (1 km) for adults.

For more information and registration, visit: https://www.larnakamarathon.com/