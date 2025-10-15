Hadjimanolis highlights Cyprus unity, stability and maritime strength

Cyprus marked the 65th anniversary of its independence with a celebratory event in London earlier this week, where Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis spoke on a number of key issues, including the island’s maritime sector.

Specifically, Hadjimanolis highlighted the island’s continued efforts toward reunification, its role as a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the strategic importance of shipping to the Cypriot economy.

The event, held at a central London hotel on Tuesday, brought together representatives of both the Cypriot and British governments.

They were joined by members of the diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, officials from the Commonwealth and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), business leaders, academics, clergy, and members of the Cypriot diaspora.

Representing the Government of Cyprus, Hadjimanolis was joined by Nick Thomas-Symonds, the UK Minister for the Constitution and European Union Relations, who represented the British Government.

The evening also featured the presence of Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, as well as High Commissioner Kyriacos Kouros and his wife Vasiliki Kinani-Kourou, who, together with members of the Cypriot diplomatic mission, welcomed guests to the celebration.

The event opened with the national anthems of Cyprus and the United Kingdom, marking the spirit of friendship and partnership between the two countries.

In his welcome address, High Commissioner Kouros spoke of the international challenges and conflicts affecting Cyprus and the region, as well as the continuing Turkish occupation and the urgent need to resume substantive negotiations for reunification.

He also underlined the resilience and progress of the Republic of Cyprus, and the importance of strong political, economic, and defence relations between Cyprus and the United Kingdom.

Kouros paid special tribute to the shipping industry, describing it as a cornerstone of the Cypriot economy, and announced that this year’s independence celebration was dedicated to Cyprus’ candidacy for re-election to the IMO Council.

Taking the floor, Hadjimanolis praised the close and enduring ties between Cyprus and the United Kingdom.

In addition, she expressed appreciation for the Cypriot community in Britain, whose contribution she described as instrumental in maintaining and strengthening the bond between the two nations.

She reflected on the country’s journey since independence, speaking of its steady progress, achievements, and ability to withstand challenges.

“The Republic of Cyprus continues to advance and demonstrate resilience despite the challenges,” she said.

Hadjimanolis also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reunification efforts and described Cyprus as a key player and pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

She also emphasised the strategic importance of shipping to the national economy and reiterated Cyprus’s dedication to serving as a reliable and active partner within the international maritime community.

Thomas-Symonds, in his address, congratulated the Republic of Cyprus and its people on the 65th anniversary of independence, describing the deep and multifaceted relationship that connects the two nations.

He said that the British Government remains committed to further strengthening cooperation with Cyprus at political, economic, and social levels.

“The United Kingdom has long supported a settlement of the Cyprus issue based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality,” he said.

Thomas-Symonds also announced that he would visit Cyprus in the coming weeks, noting that the visit would take place as Cyprus prepares to assume the presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2026.

The event concluded with a cultural and musical programme, celebrating the vibrancy, hospitality, and richness of Cypriot culture, and offering a reminder of the island’s enduring identity and global ties.