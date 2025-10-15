Cyprus has joined five other European leaders in calling for the introduction of a common “digital age of adulthood” across the European Union, President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to set a minimum age for access to social media and improve online safety for children.

Christodoulides, co-signed the letter with the president of France and the prime ministers of Greece, Spain, Slovenia and Denmark. The letter was addressed to the president of the European Commission.

The move is intended to protect children from online risks, including cyberbullying, harmful content, addictive algorithms and misuse of technology.

It is part of a wider EU effort to safeguard the mental health and well-being of minors in digital spaces.

Cyprus is also participating in a pilot phase of the EU’s age verification tool. This project aims to create a secure, transparent and user-friendly digital identification system that protects the privacy and safety of young users.

The initiative aligns with the European Commission’s existing guidelines on child protection online. Cyprus has highlighted its active role in supporting ethical accountability and the protection of minors in the digital environment.

Looking ahead to its presidency of the council of the European Union in 2026, Cyprus plans to prioritise the safe digital transition of children. This includes promoting responsible use of artificial intelligence and regulating minors’ access to social media through secure and interoperable age verification solutions.

Officials say the goal is to combine technological innovation with safety and social responsibility, placing children’s welfare, safety, and mental health at the centre of EU digital policy.