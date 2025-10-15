Cyprus has been added to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) global network. This addition positions Cyprus on the MIT map alongside select global destinations, marking an important moment for the island’s STEM education landscape and rapidly growing technology ecosystem.

And in January 2026, MIT’s MISTI Global Teaching Labs programme will arrive in Cyprus for the very first time — bringing world-class STEM education to an island where ancient culture meets a booming tech ecosystem. Over three weeks, in three cities, across three Universities and school, MIT students will join forces with top Cypriot university students to deliver a hands-on robotics and STEM curriculum to talented high-schoolers and first-year university students.

The programme will bridge borders, empower youth and create an educational legacy that connects Cyprus to MIT’s global innovation network.

This means Cyprus is now officially on the MIT map! The island joins the MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) global network, opening new opportunities for universities, students and high schools aspiring to international collaboration in STEM education.

Three-week, multi-city initiative

In January 2026, current MIT students will travel to Cyprus to deliver the Global Teaching Labs programme across multiple cities and educational institutions:

Neapolis University (Paphos): January 5-9, 2026 – programme preparation. NUP is a leading private university in Cyprus, known for innovation and launching the country’s first AI programme powered by JetBrains

January 5-9, 2026 – programme preparation. NUP is a leading private university in Cyprus, known for innovation and launching the country’s first AI programme powered by JetBrains Lumio Private School (Paphos): January 12-16, 2026 – Cyprus’ first progressive school with a strong STEM focus

January 12-16, 2026 – Cyprus’ first progressive school with a strong STEM focus University of Cyprus (Nicosia): January 19-23, 2026 – Leading research and academic institution

January 19-23, 2026 – Leading research and academic institution Cyprus University of Technology (Limassol): January 26-30, 2026 – Applied sciences and entrepreneurship hub

Programme focus: robotics and engineering innovation

Curriculum: MIT students co-design hands-on robotics curriculum

MIT students co-design hands-on robotics curriculum Co-instructors: Senior Cypriot university students (two per location)

Senior Cypriot university students (two per location) Student teams: 12 high school students per city (36 total) + first-year university students

12 high school students per city (36 total) + first-year university students Demo Days: Weekly presentations of functioning robotic prototypes

The goal is to excite and inspire students to become interested in robotics. Much of the teaching material is handson exercises and demonstrations. Courses are designed to highlight MIT’s hands-on approach to education. This model not only inspires young talent but also transfers knowledge to local educators and co-instructors, creating a legacy of expertise in Cyprus.

“As someone who has worked with MIT for years through JetBrains, organizing MISTI programs in different countries, I am both proud and thrilled to see Cyprus take this giant leap forward. This is Cyprus’ moment to shine on the global stage. The island becomes a partner in shaping the future of technology and education,” said Kirill Krinkin, JetBrains.

Opportunity for Cypriot youth

The programme will select up to 36 high school students (12 per city) aged 15-18 from both public and private institutions, plus first-year university students, through a competitive application process. This free STEM/Robotics programme is available to anyone who successfully passes the application process. Cypriot students will gain firsthand exposure to MIT’s Mens et Manus (‘Mind and Hand’) culture, along with fresh materials and new perspectives.

Application Process for Students (Ages 15-18):

Open to ALL teenagers who successfully pass the application process

Online application form submission

Competitive interview process

Selection based on STEM aptitude and enthusiasm for innovation

Programme is completely FREE thanks to our partners

Strategic partnerships driving success

The programme represents a collaboration between international technology leaders and Cyprus’s premier educational institutions. Key organisational partners include:

Legacy Partners: Exness – Leading online multi-asset broker

Catalyst Partners: Space 307 – International FinTech company; Mellow – A global Contractor-of-Record platform that helps businesses manage and pay freelancers in 100+ countries

Organiser: KidIT Cyprus – Family tech-education innovator

Supported by: JetBrains – Global software development leader

Under the auspices of:

TechIsland – Industry enabler connecting to 350+ companies

Cyprus Computer Society – Professional, scientific non-profit organization promoting the IT sector in Cyprus since 1984

Because of the support of our Partners, the programme is running completely for free.

“We’re excited to help bring the MIT Global Teaching Labs to Cyprus,” said Exness Community Director Martin Thorvaldsson. “Offering STEM lessons taught by MIT students is a fantastic initiative that perfectly complements our existing Exness Fintech Scholarships. Local tech talent is essential to Cyprus’ success as a growing technology hub, and we’re committed to doing our part to support and promote it.”

Why Cyprus? Why now?

Cyprus’ growing technology ecosystem creates an excellent environment for the Global Teaching Labs programme:

Booming Tech Sector: Rapid IT industry growth with multinational firms establishing regional headquarters

Strategic Location: Unique position bridging Europe, Asia, and Africa with excellent infrastructure

Safety and Stability: Recognised as a “Green Zone” country with full cultural openness and political stability

Untapped Talent: Highly-motivated student population eager for mentorship and real-world STEM applications

Application information and next steps

Student applications will open in October 2025, with selections finalised by December 2025. The competitive process includes online applications followed by test task and personal interviews designed to identify students with strong STEM aptitude, creativity and enthusiasm for collaborative learning. All instruction will be conducted in English, and applicants should have intermediate English proficiency.

Programme schedule by city:

Jan 5–9 2026 – Neapolis University Pafos, preparation & collaboration week

Jan 12–16 2026 – Lumio Private School – first programme, Paphos

Jan 19–23 2026 – University of Cyprus – second programme, Nicosia

Jan 26–30 2026 – Cyprus University of Technology – third programme, Limassol

Interested students should prepare by strengthening their mathematics and science foundations, prior programming or robotics experience will be a plus. The programme particularly values curiosity, problem-solving ability, and willingness to engage in intensive collaborative learning. Stay tuned, the first programme is coming in January 2026!

Contact information and applications

Programme coordinator: Yulia Tarasova, Email: [email protected], Phone: +357 99281452

Yulia Tarasova, Email: [email protected], Phone: +357 99281452 Comprehensive programme details: www.kidit.pro

www.kidit.pro Application form: Available at www.kidit.pro/mit-global-teaching-labs (opens October 2025)

Available at www.kidit.pro/mit-global-teaching-labs (opens October 2025) Media inquiries: Press representatives seeking additional information should contact the above programme coordinator.

About MISTI and the Global Teaching Labs

The MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) is MIT’s flagship international education programme. MISTI sends highly-motivated MIT students to locations worldwide to teach STEM subjects, co-develop curriculum with local educators and engage in deep cultural exchange.

One of MISTI’s key pillars is the Global Teaching Labs (GTL), held during MIT’s Independent Activities Period (IAP) in January. In GTL, MIT students spend 3–4 weeks at host universities and schools abroad, delivering hands-on, project-based STEM courses designed to spark innovation and problem-solving skills among young learners. These programmes are not lectures — they are immersive learning experiences where students build, experiment and solve real-world problems.

In past locations, GTL has had a measurable impact on inspiring youth to pursue STEM degrees and careers. Only students with exceptional academic records (GPA 4.0+) and strong technical backgrounds in programming, robotics and system design are selected to represent MIT globally.