Cyprus’ scientific and technical chamber (Etek) on Wednesday expressed its interest for the active contribution to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip as set out by President Nikos Christodoulides earlier this week.

“We have sent a letter to the President expressing the chamber’s readiness and intention to assist in every appropriate way in this national effort,” Etek president Konstantinos Constantis said.

Etek emphasised its suitability, stating that, as the state’s institutionalised technical adviser, it could contribute decisively to the Republic’s efforts by offering scientific and professional expertise.

The chamber said that it could support the initiative either by participating in the committee or by providing scientific support during its planning and implementation stages.

“We are convinced that Cyprus’ contribution to this humanitarian and development effort will highlight, once again, our country’s role as a bridge of peace, expertise and stability in the region,” Constantis said.

President Nikos Christodoulides during the Gaza conference in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday presented a six-point initiative for the implementation of the Gaza agreement.

While the details of the plan remain unclear, it is reportedly centred around the three key pillars security, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction.

Christodoulides had previously emphasised that the wanted “Cyprus companies to have a role in the reconstruction” of Gaza.

The plan’s core idea seems to involve leveraging Cyprus as a hub, much like it did for the Amalthea plan, facilitating the import of materials into Gaza. Additionally, there’s the possibility that Israel or a proposed “board of peace” would oversee the process to ensure the safety and proper use of the shipments going into Gaza.