A total of 657 packages containing tetrahydrocannabinol, 11 packages containing cannabidiol, 24 hand-rolled cigarettes with plant material, and a solid block of an unknown substance weighing about 100g were seized during a coordinated raid in Larnaca, police said on Wednesday.

The operation targeted two business premises and the home of their 38-year-old owner.

The action followed a tip off and involved officers from the drug squad, the crime fighting department, and officials from the pharmaceutical and health services.

All items were taken for further scientific testing.

The drug squad, in collaboration with the Larnaca minor offences department, continues to carry out examinations.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, with the results of laboratory tests expected to determine the exact composition of the seized substances.