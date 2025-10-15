A new pediatric oncology clinic will be established next to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia, with the agreement to be signed by Health Minister Michael Damianos on Friday, President Nikos Christodoulides announced at the inauguration of the Nikolas Theologos Park, dedicated to the memory of children who passed away from cancer, on Wednesday.

“The park we are inaugurating tonight will stand as a living and daily sign that their names, lives and struggles, of all these children, will not be forgotten,” the President said.

The new clinic, he said, aimed to enhance care for children with cancer in Cyprus, providing high-quality treatment and upgrades to the care of children with cancer.

The family’s of children who require specialised treatments abroad, he added, would be supported through the financial assistance scheme of the government, providing both treatment and financial assistance, he said.

In Cyprus, 22 new cases of childhood cancer are recorded annually for children up to 14 years old, with another 15 cases reported for children aged 15 to 19, the President said

This date, he emphasised, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, continuous research, and ongoing support for affected families affected by cancer.

“So, let’s make the name of this park a symbol of respect, support, and constant struggle for a future where no child will lose their life to cancer,” Christodoulides said.