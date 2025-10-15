A technical problem in the pasteurisation equipment had been identified as the source of the issue following several consumer complaints about pasteurised milk spoilage, the veterinary services said on Wednesday.

“After an internal audit, a technical problem in the pasteurisation equipment, which affected the shelf life of the product, without however violating hygiene standards or putting the consumer at risk [was identified as the root cause of the issue],” the veterinary services said.

Following the complaints, inspections were carried out at the production company’s facilities. However, the veterinary services emphasised that laboratory tests of both the raw material and the final product confirmed that the milk was safe and suitable for human consumption.

“The results of the inspections were deemed satisfactory in terms of quality and safety,” the veterinary services said.

During the inspection, the pasteurisation, production and storage processes were evaluated and samples were taken for analysis from both the facilities and the market.

The veterinary services assured that it continued to carry out intensive controls throughout the food chain to ensure the availability of quality, safe livestock products on the market.