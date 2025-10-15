Authorities are attempting to remove two vehicles that became trapped in Larnaca’s salt lake last week, mayor Andreas Vyras said on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that one vehicle appeared to enter the shallow edge of the lake and become trapped, while a second vehicle tried to assist and was also stuck. Once freed, the vehicles will be taken to Larnaca municipality’s storage facilities, and owners will be required to cover all associated costs.

According to Larnaca municipality, the operation is being carried out by a company with heavy machinery to remove the vehicles from one of Cyprus’ most sensitive natural habitats.

“Today, the company will try to free the vehicles. If this is not possible, another attempt will be made on Thursday,” mayor Vyras said.

He added that while the removal is challenging, he is optimistic it will succeed. The reason the vehicles entered the lake is unclear. Mayor Vyras explained that one car initially entered the area, and a second vehicle followed in an attempt to remove the first, becoming trapped itself.

A driver has allegedly been fined €2,000 after entering the lake, according to the environment department. The penalty was reportedly issued under environmental protection regulations after the cars became stuck in the muddy marsh. Officials said further research is underway to determine how to safely remove the vehicles without causing additional harm.

“The priority is to minimise environmental impact. We must ensure any recovery method causes the least possible disturbance to the birds and the habitat,” the environment department told Cyprus Mail.

Larnaca municipality reiterated that vehicle access to the salt lake is forbidden and said additional signage and patrols may be introduced to prevent further incidents. It also issued a statement expressing “strong concern” over the illegal entry of vehicles into the area.

The Larnaca salt lake is a Natura 2000 protected site, located near the city centre and airport. It is home to thousands of flamingos and other species each winter. Driving into the lake is strictly prohibited, as tyre tracks and soil compression can destroy the salt crust and damage microorganisms vital to the wetland’s balance. The lake is part of the Ramsar Convention and has been under strict protection since 1997 under national and European legislation.

Recent rainfall in Larnaca has increased water levels, making vehicle recovery more difficult. The department of wildlife and fauna previously imposed the fine for activities that harmed the protected site, under laws governing the protection and management of wild birds and game.

Despite repeated warnings, information campaigns, and signage, some people continue to enter the area unlawfully, putting the fragile ecosystem at risk.