The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) celebrated Cyprus’ young innovators and future scientists during a special award ceremony held at the State Fairgrounds in Nicosia, as part of the 19th European Researchers’ Night.

A total of 14 students and 11 schools from across Cyprus received awards for their creativity, innovation and scientific curiosity.

The ceremony recognised participants in five competitions, where students presented ideas and projects that showcased their ability to think critically and develop innovative solutions to modern challenges.

The competitions included the Artistic Creation Action – European Missions for Sustainability, Design Thinking Challenge, E-book Short Story, and Science Unfold, along with an award for the Best Exhibition Stand.

Through these contests, the Research and Innovation Foundation aims to nurture critical thinking and digital skills among students while encouraging them to pursue scientific careers.

The awards were presented by Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nikodimos Damianou, Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology Demetris Skourides, RIF Director-General Theodoros Loukaidis, the Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Defence, and a representative of the European Commission Representation in Cyprus.

Schools from Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol, and other districts stood out for their projects, which covered themes such as ocean protection, sustainable living, smart cities, and environmental awareness.

The winning entries in the artistic category highlighted the importance of sustainability and environmental responsibility, with projects that explored how human actions affect oceans, ecosystems, and soil preservation.

In the E-book competition, students from various primary schools impressed the judges with short stories inspired by science, technology, and creativity.

The Science Unfold competition gave secondary school students the chance to present innovative research concepts, scientific experiments, and ideas designed to address real-world problems.

Another highlight of the evening was the Design Thinking Challenge, which encouraged young participants to approach social and scientific issues through creative problem-solving techniques.

The award for Best Exhibition Stand went to the booth titled “Mito Rangers: Heroes in Action”, presented by the biobank.cy Centre of Excellence of the University of Cyprus, which captured the audience’s attention for its engaging and educational approach.

The Foundation extended warm congratulations to all winners and participants, emphasising that their creativity and enthusiasm demonstrate the strong scientific potential of Cyprus’ younger generation.

RIF also announced that the next European Researchers’ Night will take place in September 2026, continuing its mission to inspire students to explore the world of science and innovation.

The event was funded by the European Commission under the European project “MISSION POSSIBLE: Researchers on Board for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future” (Contract No. 101160964).

It was organised with the financial support of the European Union, though the organisers clarified that the opinions expressed during the event do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA).

The European Researchers’ Night is one of the most significant annual science communication events in Cyprus, offering students and the public a chance to engage with research and innovation in a creative, hands-on way.