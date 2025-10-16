Cyprus remains determined to safeguard peace, security, territorial integrity and its sovereign rights, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Thursday, marking the conclusion of a military exercise at the Kalo Chorio shooting range.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by deputy permanent secretary Elikkos Elia, Palmas said the exercise demonstrated the high level of training, discipline and professionalism of the National Guard of Cyprus.

“The women and men of the force proved once more the reason for which the National Guard constitutes the most reliable and decisive deterrent against any threat, as well as the cornerstone for the defence of freedom, territorial integrity and sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus,” he added.

“Geopolitical instability, intense crises and rapid reformations, both in our area and internationally, significantly impact and often redetermine the security equilibrium on a regional and international level,” Palmas said.

“In this ever-changing environment, Cyprus, as the closest EU member state in a region of particular geostrategic importance, geopolitical competition and conflicting interests, is called upon to play the role of a pillar of stability, security and cooperation,” the minister said.

Deputy permanent secretary Elikkos Elia

He assured that Cyprus was making every possible effort to promote dialogue, solidarity and mutual respect among the peoples of the region.

“We are aiming at continuously upgrading the National Guard and enhancing the deterrent capabilities of our country through targeted actions, including inter alia the utilisation of funding and defence programmes – such as EU’s Safe instrument – the signing of strategic partnerships with friendly countries, the development and strengthening of the domestic defence industry, as well as the modernisation of crucial military infrastructure,” he added.

Palmas said these actions ensure the defence ministry fulfils its mission while also enhancing trust and cooperation with Cyprus’ partners worldwide.

Addressing the defence attaches who observed the manoeuvres, Palmas reaffirmed that the Republic of Cyprus would continue to be a stable and reliable partner, contributing to peace and stability in the wider region.

National Guard Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Emmanuel Theodorou said the exercise represented “just a small part of the National Guard’s capabilities and a characteristic sample of its training.”

He added that the National Guard is “fully capable of meeting the demands of the modern battlefield and constitutes a reliable pillar of security and stability.”

The newly appointed army chief said the manoeuvres “filled me with pride” and described them as “the best welcome I could have hoped for.”

The exercise featured the use of various weapon systems, including Akeron and Howitzer systems, grenade launchers, helicopters, and paratroopers carrying both the Greek and Cypriot flags.

The final phase was observed by a representative of the Embassy of Greece in Cyprus, MPs, defence attaches and representatives of foreign countries, Unficyp and the British bases, as well as officials from state departments and local authorities.