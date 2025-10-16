A 34-year-old man was on Thursday remanded for eight days after allegedly firing shots into the air in an attempt to intimidate his former partner in a neighbourhood in the Limassol area early on Monday morning.

“We were informed at 8pm on Monday evening about an incident in which shots were fired in Ayios Ioannis at 3.30am,” police told the Cyprus Mail.

According to police, the suspect approached the woman and fired a pistol into the air. Investigators later recovered four shell casings at the scene.

Local media reported that the victim and the suspect had previously been in a romantic relationship. However, police could not confirm this information to the Cyprus Mail.

Citing CCTV footage, media outlets said that in the early hours of October 13, two women and a man were captured walking in the area when a motorcycle – believed to have been driven by the 34-year-old – began following them.

The suspect allegedly approached one of the women and tried to persuade her to get on his motorbike. When she refused, he reportedly pulled out a pistol, fired shots into the air and fled.

As of Thursday afternoon, the police press office said it could not confirm whether the case was being treated as a relationship-related crime, stressing that investigations were ongoing.