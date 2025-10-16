The Palestinian ambassador here on Thursday appealed to the Cypriot state to “immediately react” to the alleged beating up of a prominent Palestinian figure by his Israeli jailers.

In a statement, Palestinian Ambassador Abdallah Attari called on the Cypriot government, parliament and political parties to “come together and react immediately to this blatant violation of human rights”.

He was alluding to allegations – widely reported in the international media – that prominent Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti was beaten unconscious by Israeli prison guards on September 14.

The 66-year-old Barghouti – serving life for planning deadly attacks against Israelis – was allegedly assaulted by eight guards during a transfer between Ganot and Megiddo prisons.

The Israel Prison Service told the BBC: “These are false claims (fake). The Israel Prison Service operates in accordance with the law, while ensuring the safety and health of all inmates.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, in charge of the prison service, denied Barghouti had been assaulted, but said he was “proud” Barghouti’s prison conditions had worsened.

The assault allegations come from Barghouti’s family, who said they learned of the incident from a number of Palestinian detainees released as part of this week’s hostage and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

Barghouti’s name topped a list of high-profile prisoners whose release Hamas had sought in return for the 20 living Israeli hostages the group was holding in Gaza – but Israel refused to include him.

He is seen by many as the one man who could unite Palestinians – and the various Palestinian political factions – across both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian ambassador in Cyprus, the international community should display the same sensitivity to the treatment of Palestinian prisoners as it has for the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

“Such actions constitute serious war crimes, calling for immediate global accountability,” Attari said.