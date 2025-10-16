The mayor of Paphos Phedonas Phedonos’ plan to convert the parking area on Konstantinou Kanaris street into a public square is reportedly facing opposition from a majority of the municipal council.

Diko councillor Agathi Savvidou, representing the majority view, argued that the proposal would worsen the city centre’s already significant parking shortage and stressed the need for practical solutions that support residents, workers and visitors.

She outlined a plan that involves optimising existing public parking facilities while respecting the area’s character, supported by thorough technical and economic feasibility studies.

“A multi-storey car park would provide substantial solutions to the chronic lack of parking spaces, enhance commercial and social activity, reduce traffic congestion and contribute to the sustainable development of our historical and commercial centre,” she explained.

Mayor Phedonos, however, remains confident his proposal will be approved despite the objections, describing it as “a very small matter concerning just 13–14 parking spaces.”

While he acknowledged that some local shopkeepers are concerned about losing these spots, he pointed out there are some 600 more parking places in the surrounding area, stressing that “this is not the problem of our commercial centre.”

In response to Savvidou’s concerns about a parking shortage, the mayor was unequivocal: “There is no shortage.”

He dismissed the suggestion of building multi-storey car parks as populist, adding, “When such needs arise, we have a plot of land allocated where we can create another 300 spaces without multi-storey buildings.”

The mayor also noted that while multi-storey parking remains an option, many properties in the area are Turkish Cypriot, which complicates development plans.