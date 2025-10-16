Group CEO of payabl. Ugne Buraciene has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of the CYENS Centre of Excellence, Cyprus’ leading research and innovation hub for interactive media, smart systems, and emerging technologies.

Established in 2018 as an EU-funded RISE initiative under the coordination of the Municipality of Nicosia, CYENS is today co-chaired by Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos.

The centre brings together a consortium of five academic institutions and is recognised for its contribution to world-class research and the application of novel technologies to tackle real-world challenges across health, energy, tourism, transport, agriculture, and the built environment.

As Group CEO of payabl., a European fintech specialising in acquiring, business accounts, and card issuing through its unified platform, Buraciene brings extensive experience in scaling financial technology businesses and building resilient organisations.

Her appointment reflects CYENS’ commitment to deepening collaboration between research, industry, and society.

“CYENS plays a vital role in Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem, creating a bridge between academic research and real-world application,” she stated. “I am honoured to join its board and contribute to advancing its mission.”

“Innovation thrives when diverse expertise comes together, and I look forward to supporting CYENS in shaping technologies that have a lasting impact on people, communities, and businesses,” Buraciene added.

Meanwhile, Charalambos Prountzos, mayor of Nicosia and chairman of CYENS, welcomed her appointment.

“We are delighted to welcome Ugne Buraciene to the CYENS board,” the mayor said.

“Her leadership in fintech and international business experience will be an important asset as we continue to grow CYENS as a world-class research and innovation centre,” he added.

With over 120 researchers and 15 multidisciplinary groups, CYENS has produced more than 200 publications since 2022.

The centre has also led projects in cultural heritage, environmental sustainability, healthcare, and immersive technologies, reinforcing its role as a pillar of Cyprus’ research and innovation ecosystem.