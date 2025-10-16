Thursday’s weather is expected to be dry, though there will be increased cloud cover across most of the island during the afternoon.

Temperatures are set to rise to 28 degrees Celsius inland, 26 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies are expected to clear, with temperatures set to drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 16 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Friday and the weekend will be largely similar, with clouds gathering during all three afternoons.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable until Saturday.