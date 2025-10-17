UK remains top market — island sees surge in arrivals from Israel and Germany

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus increased by 12 per cent in September 2025, reaching 570,635 visitors compared with 509,463 in the same month last year, according to a report released on Friday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

For the period of January to September 2025, total tourist arrivals reached 3,604,790, up 10.3 per cent from 3,268,090 in the corresponding period of 2024, confirming the continued strength of Cyprus’ tourism sector.

The United Kingdom remained the leading source market, accounting for 31.4 per cent of total arrivals or 179,293 tourists.

The UK was followed by Israel with 14 per cent (80,115 arrivals), Poland with 7.9 per cent (45,019), and Germany with 6 per cent (34,348).

Sweden accounted for 3.6 per cent (20,570), followed by Romania with 3.1 per cent (17,975), and Greece with 3 per cent (17,217).

Among individual markets, Germany recorded a strong 39.7 per cent year-on-year increase, while Israel saw an impressive rise of 46.8 per cent.

Arrivals from Romania increased by 22.2 per cent, and those from Austria rose by 26.4 per cent, while arrivals from the United Kingdom declined marginally by 0.9 per cent.

France, Switzerland, Norway, and Sweden recorded slight decreases, reflecting modest adjustments in some European markets.

Regarding the purpose of travel, 84.8 per cent of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 10.1 per cent for visiting friends and relatives, and 5 per cent for business reasons.

In September 2024, the corresponding figures stood at 85.1 per cent, 9.6 per cent, and 5.2 per cent, respectively, showing consistent travel patterns.

Cystat clarified that the term “tourist arrivals” refers to the number of trips rather than individual persons, since one traveller may make multiple trips during the reference period.

In addition, tourists are defined as visitors who stay at least one night in Cyprus, according to Cystat’s methodology.

Meanwhile, the number of residents of Cyprus returning from trips abroad reached 166,129 in September 2025, up 6.4 per cent from 156,153 in the same month of 2024.

The main destinations from which Cypriot residents returned were Greece, accounting for 35.8 per cent of total returns or 59,514 persons, followed by Russia with 6.6 per cent (10,987), the United Kingdom also with 6.6 per cent (10,964), and Italy with 5.2 per cent (8,711).

For Cypriot residents, the primary purpose of travel was holidays, making up 76.1 per cent of all trips abroad, while business travel accounted for 21 per cent, studies 1.6 per cent, and other reasons 1.3 per cent.

Cystat stated that data for tourist arrivals and returns are obtained through the passenger survey conducted at Larnaca and Paphos airports, as well as from administrative sources such as port arrivals.

The data include all individuals passing through passport control at ports and airports in the government-controlled areas of Cyprus and exclude those entering or leaving through ports and airports in the north.