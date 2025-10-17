SOFTSWISS, a leading iGaming software provider, continues its efforts in raising awareness of a worldwide movement against breast cancer. By engaging employees and hosting themed activities throughout the month, the company highlights the importance of breast cancer prevention.

For the third year in a row, SOFTSWISS underscores the importance of early detection and preventive care in the fight against breast cancer. Acknowledging that more than two million women worldwide are diagnosed with the disease each year, the company invests in promoting regular screenings and raising awareness to help reduce risk.

Every year, SOFTSWISS holds online sessions to share knowledge about the issue and encourage preventive care. This October, the company organised two online webinars: the first explored the connection between psychosomatics and cancer, while the second featured experts sharing insights on cancer prevention for women.

Prioritising employees’ well-being, SOFTSWISS compensates every team member for breast ultrasound check-ups. In support of Pink October, the company’s offices bloom in shades of pink, serving as a gentle reminder of care, awareness, and unity.

“As a company that values people above all, SOFTSWISS continues to promote initiatives that nurture awareness and responsibility. Pink October allows us to use our voice not only to inform but also to inspire action – reminding everyone that true strength begins with care,” said Valentina Bagniya, Chief Marketing Officer at SOFTSWISS

As part of the Pink October campaign, SOFTSWISS has also launched a new WIN STYLE collection, Breathe. Move. Connect. – part of the company’s internal merch store, created to celebrate employees and strengthen team spirit. In addition, the company organised online yoga classes with a professional instructor. Both initiatives emphasise the company’s principle that health and breathing are inseparable – vital elements often overlooked until disrupted.

Pink October follows recent SOFTSWISS campaigns dedicated to health and well-being. September was marked by strong support for sports initiatives and employee engagement in active lifestyles. Named Europe’s Employer of the Year 2025 for the second year in a row, SOFTSWISS continues to cultivate a healthy, inspiring, and supportive environment for its global team.

About SOFTSWISS SOFTSWISS is an international technology company with over 15 years of experience in developing innovative solutions for the iGaming industry. SOFTSWISS provides comprehensive software for managing iGaming projects. The company’s product portfolio includes the Casino Platform, the Game Aggregator with over 35,000 casino games, Affilka Affiliate Platform, the Sportsbook Software and the Jackpot Aggregator. The expert team, based in Malta, Poland, and Georgia, counts over 2,000 employees