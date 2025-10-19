Investors around the world are searching for the next best crypto before 2026. Many are tired of short-term hype projects that fade away soon after launch. The real attention is now turning to utility-based platforms with clear revenue systems and real user value. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is shaping up to be one of those standout names. It brings together a lending system, staking rewards, and a decentralized stablecoin—all in one platform. This combination gives MUTM a solid foundation to drive consistent demand and long-term growth.

Presale facts

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s presale is already drawing strong traction. The total supply is 4B MUTM, and about $17.55 million has been raised across all phases so far. The current presale price is $0.035 in Phase 6, with around 70% of the 170 million tokens already sold and over 17,400 holders now part of the journey. The next price jump will bring it to $0.04, which means a 15% increase from the current phase.

Early participants from Phase 1, who joined at $0.01, already hold a 250% paper gain at this stage. As the roadmap progresses toward possible exchange listings, those numbers could multiply further. A projected 25× rise could take MUTM to around $0.875 in 2026, aligning with growing expectations from analysts tracking early DeFi leaders.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) uses two lending models—Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P)—to support both stable and flexible lending markets. This design will allow users to lend and borrow across multiple asset types while ensuring healthy liquidity and fair borrowing rates.

The 24-hour leaderboard has been updated with a new incentive. Every day, the user who reaches the top rank will be rewarded with $500 in MUTM, provided they complete at least one transaction during the 24-hour period. The leaderboard refreshes automatically each day at 00:00 UTC.

Reason 1, real utility delivery via stablecoin innovation

One of the strongest growth drivers for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is its decentralized stablecoin, pegged to one dollar. The stablecoin will be minted only when users borrow against approved collateral such as ETH, SOL, or AVAX. When loans are repaid or liquidated, those stablecoins will be burned automatically.

Each approved issuer—whether a user or a smart contract—will have capped limits for minting, keeping the system well-balanced. The interest rate for borrowing the stablecoin will be set through Mutuum’s on-chain governance. This rate will adjust based on the stablecoin’s market price: it lowers when the token trades above one dollar and increases when it moves below.

That design keeps the stablecoin steady through supply and demand balance, while arbitrage helps maintain the peg. Once active, this stablecoin will drive all liquidity inside both P2C and P2P markets. It will also serve as the main currency for borrowers and lenders within the Mutuum ecosystem.

This deep integration makes the stablecoin more than just a token—it will become the working engine that keeps the platform active every day. The consistent use of the stablecoin within the lending network will naturally increase the demand for MUTM, since it remains the token connecting users, governance, and staking.

Reason 2, accurate price discovery builds trust

A second key advantage of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) lies in its valuation system. The platform will rely on Chainlink Feeds for USD and native asset pricing, supported by fallback oracles for redundancy. It will also use aggregated feeds and on-chain DEX metrics to double-check real market values.

This accurate pricing structure will give users confidence during borrowing and liquidation events. Clear and reliable valuations mean fewer unexpected liquidations and smoother trading experiences. As borrowing volumes grow under such secure conditions, the platform’s revenue will also expand—boosting demand for MUTM tokens used in staking and governance.

The model creates a simple yet powerful cycle: accurate prices encourage safer loans, safer loans attract more users, and more users raise platform income. This increasing flow of users and activity strengthens Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s long-term market presence, keeping it visible among the best crypto projects for steady growth.

Reason 3, testnet launch & future exchange listing

Mutuum Finance has shared on its official X account that the V1 version of its protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet by Q4 2025. This version will feature essential components like a liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, and a liquidator bot designed to keep the platform secure and efficient. At the initial stage, users will be able to lend, borrow, and use ETH or USDT as collateral with ease.

The testnet phase will allow users to try out the system before the full release. Early interaction will help boost user confidence and awareness. As more users test and trust the platform, overall demand and token value are expected to grow.

This will increase the probability to get listed on tier-1 and tier-2 exchange listings. When the public launch and possible exchange listings occur, the platform will already have a working ecosystem. A live product at listing time will attract active trading, staking, and lending all at once. Market analysts who successfully predicted earlier surges in Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) are now showing strong confidence in Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s 2026 growth outlook.

Finally, Mutuum’s buy-and-distribute model strengthens its token economy. A portion of platform revenue will be used for buybacks, with repurchased MUTM redistributed to stakers as rewards. This mechanism supports continuous price appreciation and incentivizes long-term holding, ensuring that as platform usage grows, token demand and holder benefits rise in parallel.

With Phase 6 already 70% complete, the clock is ticking for investors to enter before the next price jump. Once the price moves to $0.04 and potential exchange listing discussions begin, the path toward the 2026 growth narrative will accelerate.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).