Gesy recently launched a campaign to annoy the pants off even the most tolerant of us. This advert doesn’t just appear as a TV spot or on your social media feed, but while you’re playing a game on your phone.

Those playing a game or two to unwind after work and chauffeuring children to and from activities expect an advert to pop up suggesting other games they might like. What you don’t want is having a health ad interrupting your winding-down moment.

In true presidential style, Gesy is totally missing the point of when and where it should make an entrance.

The cherry on the cake is that Gesy’s advert is telling you to show more respect. All this while on the other end of the scale complaints are reaching the Cyprus Mail that Gesy does not respect them.

One such case is a distraught man who contacted the newspaper after being struck off the list, only to be told he needs to verify his details – which he did. He is now stuck in limbo with no medical coverage and no way out of his predicament.

Muck ups come in all shapes and sizes: the biggest is the ringmaster himself. The latest was the president first accusing Greece of blackmailing him regarding the Great Sea Interconnector and then promptly backtracking, saying everything was fine, we’re buddies and no harm done.

Okypy has been proposing incentives for state doctors and then reneging on its own proposal after it was accepted by the union.

The labour and finance ministers are running around in circles over the cost-of-living allowance trying to appease both trade unions and employers – with the economy depending on both to keep afloat – while the president is finding it difficult to keep his own pre-election promises.

The education ministry, meanwhile, is stuck in mud over teaching reforms.

The defence ministry’s balloon of female conscripts is deflating rapidly.

Not to mention the transport ministry struggling through a mess of epic proportions with the replacement of potentially deadly airbags, appearing in their thousands like a swarm of locusts in an apocalypse movie.

Let’s not get into welfare and justice.

It seems the party is a flop, with the exception of the platters of halloumi that – who would have thought – is actually a PDO.

And while the government and state are competing for the biggest fiasco, a disabled, diabetic man in a remote village is wondering why he can’t get back onto Gesy, and an exhausted parent is sitting on the enamel throne matching words on her phone game and wondering who on earth decided this would be a good time to remind them to use Gesy responsibly.

One can only hope the first half of 2026 will run smoothly and Cyprus won’t be exposed across the bloc by a senior official blurting out an inappropriate comment while dodging a barrage of campaign-fueled opinions ahead of the May 2026 parliamentary elections.