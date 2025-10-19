Residents of Anarita staged a protest on Sunday over what they describe as serious accessibility problems caused by stalled roadworks in their community.

According to the Coordinating Committee of the residents’ protest, the public works — intended to improve and beautify local roads — have remained incomplete for two and a half years, leaving many homeowners unable to access their properties safely.

Gathering outside the village church, demonstrators called on the authorities to respect their right to safe access and to take immediate steps to complete the project. They also voiced concern about the survival of local businesses, which they say have been severely affected by the prolonged disruption.