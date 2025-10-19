The VAMTAC ST5 can be used in a variety of high-risk situations

The police force recently received its first EU-funded armoured vehicle, capable of withstanding high-powered rifle bullets. It’s an impressive, if extremely intimidating, piece of kit.

Fully funded at €755,000, the vehicle is the first of its kind on the island. Built to the specific requirements of the police’s motorised rapid response unit, it took 16 months to construct. So far, it has not been used in any operational incidents.

The VAMTAC ST5, manufactured in Spain by Nurovesa, comes with a ramp system supplied from the United States by Patriot (model MARS). It is designed for extreme situations where speed, protection and flexibility are essential. The vehicle carries eight officers inside, and its external steps allow extra personnel to participate in high-risk operations if needed.

In an interview with the Cyprus Mail, a senior officer from the counter-terrorism unit explained its purpose.

“This is not a patrol vehicle,” said the officer who did not wish to be named.

“It is used only in armed incidents. At present, it has not been deployed in any operation. But having it available gives us a critical advantage if the need arises.”

The VAMTAC ST5 is also flexible in its operations. It can transport officers, intervene in aircraft incidents and be deployed in buildings. The ramp is one of the vehicle’s most important features. The ramp itself reaches six metres, and extra ladders can be added to reach even higher.

“With the right attachments, you can use it in almost any scenario,” the officer said.

“The system is flexible and can be upgraded whenever necessary.”

Despite its size, tens of tonnes, the vehicle can reach speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour, thanks to a 6.7-litre Cummins engine. Its armoured body is rated B6, meaning it can withstand bullets from Kalashnikov rifles, G3 rifles, and other high-calibre firearms. Communication systems allow the vehicle to stay in constant contact with other police units. Cameras assist officers during operations, but they are not used for surveillance.

“The cameras are tools to help our team in real time,” the officer said.

The purchase was fully funded by the EU, showing how European support helps smaller countries improve security, allowing countries like Cyprus to access advanced equipment that might otherwise be too expensive.

“The EU understands the need for specialised capabilities,” the officer said.

“This vehicle is part of a strategy to make sure we can respond safely and effectively to armed incidents.”

Training was included with the vehicle. Spanish trainers spent a week in Cyprus teaching officers to drive, operate and maintain it. Nine officers are now certified to drive and train others. A truck driving licence is required due to the vehicle’s size.

“Our personnel must be fully trained to operate it safely under pressure,” the officer explained.

Maintenance is planned carefully. Urovesa, the manufacturer, will handle it for the first five years. After that, the Cyprus police headquarters will take over. This ensures the vehicle stays in top condition for years.

Although it has not been used operationally so far, the vehicle’s presence acts as a deterrent and provides officers with a safe and effective tool for high-risk situations.

The VAMTAC ST5 with its ramp partially extended

“This vehicle shows that we are prepared, trained and ready to protect our community,” the officer said.

Cyprus’ new vehicle mirrors similar initiatives in Spain, Italy, and other EU member states, showing a coordinated EU approach to security in the region.

This armoured vehicle strengthens security where incidents could happen at airports, ports or city centres and where quick deployment, strong protection and adaptability are vital.

The psychological effect is also important. Even without operational use, the vehicle alone can prevent situations from escalating.

“In many cases, its presence is enough to stop a threat,” the officer said.

The acquisition was carried out transparently. It was procured through official channels and built to the exact specifications of the counter-terrorism unit. Its advanced features, armour, ramp system, communications, and mobility, show careful planning and responsible use of public funds.

Its arrival marks a new chapter for Cyprus’ counter-terrorism unit.