Five people were arrested for various offences during coordinated police operations in Larnaca on Saturday night and early Sunday, police said.

The checks were carried out as part of ongoing efforts to combat crime and address incidents of youth delinquency, according to a statement from the police.

“The large-scale policing operation began at 8pm on Saturday and concluded at 5am on Sunday, with police officers conducting patrols and inspections across various areas of Larnaca town and district,” the statement said.

As a result of the operations, five individuals were arrested for various offences.

Two men, aged 25 and 19, were arrested for carrying knives, while a 42-year-old man was detained for possessing a device for the discharge of harmful gases. The 25-year-old was also found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and tested positive in a preliminary drug-driving test.

In addition, a 33-year-old man was arrested for possessing a small quantity of cannabis, and a 19-year-old man was detained for possessing a single 7.62mm firearm cartridge.

During traffic checks conducted as part of the operation, police issued 23 citations for various traffic violations.

Police said such patrols and checks will continue on a daily basis “to prevent and suppress crime and all forms of delinquency, with the aim of strengthening the sense of public safety.”