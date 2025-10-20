Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on Sunday night said the election of pro-reunification candidate Tufan Erhurman as Turkish Cypriot leader “opens a new chapter of hope and expectations for the island’s reunification”.

Such a reunification, he said, must come about “on the basis of the United Nations general assembly and security council’s resolutions”, and will “guarantee peace and prosperity for Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots within the European family”.

“The Greek foreign ministry, in coordination with the Republic of Cyprus, has undertaken tireless efforts, following a long period of inaction, to bring the Cyprus issue back to the UN Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres’] agenda and to resume the informal discussions,” he said.

“We look forward to working together on the next step in the upcoming informal meeting in a broader format. Divisions have no place in the modern, turbulent international landscape. Cyprus must convey the universal message of synthesis and unity.”