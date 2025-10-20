From April 2027, UK pensions will face inheritance tax. Your legacy could now be reduced by up to 67%. Paperwork with HMRC can take a year, so action is urgent.

Attend a Blevins Franks seminar to gain expert insights into flexible, tax-efficient solutions that can help you mitigate these taxes.

‘From exemption to exposure: UK pensions & inheritance tax’ Seminars

Paphos Seminar:

Location: Elysium Hotel, Paphos

Date: Wed 5 November 10:00am



Larnaca Seminar:

Location: Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca, Oroklini

Date: Thu 6 November 10:00am

Seats are limited, book now: https://www.blevinsfranks.com/events/seminars/?country=cyprus

