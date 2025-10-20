Cyprus’ trade unions suspended their joint meeting on Monday afternoon after receiving a draft negotiation framework from the government side, citing “many ambiguities” in the document.

The decision came during the pan-union conference, which began at 3.30pm at the Peo headquarters in Nicosia. Representatives from all major unions, including Sek, Peo, Deok, Pasydy, Oelmek, Pasyki and other were present. The four main organisations leading the negotiations, Sek, Peo, Deok and Pasydy, briefed the others on the latest developments.

Following the meeting, Peo general secretary Sotiroula Charalambous said the unions received a text containing “many questions and ambiguities”. She explained that the unions decided to pause discussions to seek clarifications.

“It would be premature and careless to make any comments before obtaining the necessary explanations,” she said.

Charalambous stated that the union movement remains united around two key goals: ensuring that the cost of living allowance (CoLA) is restored to its full 100 per cent value, and extending the system to all workers.

“We are ready for an agreement,” she added, “but we are also ready to continue with any measures necessary to achieve these objectives.”

Sek general secretary Andreas Matsas said the unions need to determine the nature of the government’s text.

“It must be clarified whether this is a mediation proposal or simply a draft for further work,” he said.

He stressed that clarifications from the relevant ministers are essential before any substantive response.

When asked whether a meeting with ministers would take place later in the day, Matsas said it was possible. Charalambous added that any next steps would depend on the clarifications received, while Pasydy general secretary Stratis Mattheou noted that “the process must be respected before any meeting can be decided”.

Matsas described the document’s procedural handling as secondary, saying the priority was to “obtain answers to the many questions that arise” and understand the “form and purpose” of the text in order to evaluate it properly.

Asked whether the document could help resolve the dispute, Matsas said, “In a state of stagnation, any step forward creates prospects. We will assess how significant those prospects are before deciding how to proceed.”

Charalambous confirmed that a full evaluation will be made based on the principles set at the start of the negotiations. She warned that if no agreement is reached, “there is no alternative but to escalate industrial action”.

Deok president Stelios Christodoulou said that while progress has been made, the situation remains uncertain.

“As close as we may seem to a solution, we could be just as far,” he said.

Matsas concluded that whether the matter is resolved today depends largely on the government’s answers to the unions’ questions.

The executive committee of the employers and industrialists federation (Oev) also convened on Monday in an extended session, during which the government forwarded a “confidential note” titled Negotiation Framework for the Cost of Living Allowance, according to a post on X by Oev director general Michalis Antoniou.

Antoniou stated that “important sections of the document are unclear and contradictory, with references that complicate efforts to reach common ground.” He added that a more detailed public statement from Oev would be issued in the coming days.

The joint union discussions concern the renewal of the framework governing the CoLA, a key issue that has been under negotiation since the last meeting with the labour and finance ministers on October 16.