The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Tuesday reported total assets of €30.07 billion as of September 30, 2025, according to its most recent financial statement signed by governor Christodoulos Patsalides.

The statement shows that the largest share of the bank’s assets consisted of intra-Eurosystem claims, amounting to €19.78 billion.

Holdings of securities of euro area residents denominated in euro stood at €6.97 billion, while gold and gold receivables were valued at €1.45 billion.

The CBC also recorded claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency totalling €1.08 billion, and claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro of €565.93 million.

Additional assets included other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro worth €10,000, and other assets amounting to €180.98 million.

On the liabilities side, liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations reached €18.34 billion, making up the largest portion of total liabilities.

Banknotes in circulation stood at €3.22 billion, while liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro totalled €5.00 billion, of which €4.69 billion were owed to the general government and €307.57 million to other entities.

The CBC also recorded liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency amounting to €219.81 million, and liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro of €62.54 million.

In addition, counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF totalled €495.00 million, and intra-Eurosystem liabilities were reported at €10,000.

Provisions stood at €596.57 million, while revaluation accounts reached €1.44 billion.

Finally, the bank’s capital and reserves were recorded at €333.82 million, maintaining overall balance with total liabilities matching total assets at €30.07 billion.