White walls, beige tiles, beech cupboards – that’s the typical modern Cyprus home, right? Clean, bright, classic – and a bit of a visual flatline!

Now think back to the mountain villages: green shutters on the windows, splashes of red in the traditional tablecloths, sunshiney lemons in the courtyard. It’s all a bit brighter; a bit more homely and welcoming. Not just to the eye, but for the brain…

Because here’s the thing: the colours we live amongst don’t just decorate – they talk to our brains. They signal calm, energy, focus or fatigue, often without us noticing. Walk into a café painted in sea-blue and crisp white (hello, Santorini!) and you feel lighter, more centred. And that Cycladic blue-and-white aesthetic isn’t just pretty – it’s symbolic, historic and functional.

Wander the canals of Italy’s Burano and you’ll see the same principle in full technicolour: fishermen once painted their houses vivid pink, yellow and turquoise, so they could spot them through the Venetian fog, and today the riot of colour still lifts the spirits of everyone who visits. Even London’s Notting Hill knows the power of paint – its pastel terraces have turned ordinary streets into places that feel cheerful and welcoming, proof that a splash of colour can change not just a room, but an entire neighbourhood.

Science backs this signal: colour influences mood and cognition. In controlled environments, spaces with balanced colour and light produce better mood ratings than dull, monotone interiors. And one major review argues that warm hues (yellows, oranges) tend to lift energy and optimism, while cool green/blue tones foster calming, restorative states.

That’s not to say that you must instantly repaint your home in fuchsia and teal! Instead, you could introduce splashes of colour where your eyes naturally land: a sunny throw, a bright cushion or a print that makes you smile. Think of it as mood-proofing your home – tiny upgrades, huge mental payoff.

Tomorrow, take a slow look around your main room – or even your office desk. Does it energise you, or does it feel flat and washed out? If it’s the latter, try adding something small but bold: a warm ochre lamp, a single colourful rug, a bright green plant.

Because feeling good at home and work is more than comfort – it’s aligning your space with your brain. And sometimes, a shutter in green or a door in blue is all the nudge it needs.