Travel documents, both identity cards and passports, can currently not be issued due to a technical problem in the civil registry system, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry assured that works to restore the operating of the system are underway in cooperation with the IT services of the research ministry.

Further information on the issue, the ministry said, would be provided once it is resolved.

Meanwhile, applications for the issuance of passports and identity cards can be submitted as usual.

The ministry asked for the understanding and cooperation of residents and apologised for the inconvenience.