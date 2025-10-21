More than 150 athletes aged up to 87 relived moments from their swimming careers at the 8th international veterans’ games, held this weekend at the Limassol Olympic swimming pool.

Aided by excellent weather, many participants attending for their fifth or sixth time delivered outstanding performances in thrilling races played out in a lively, festive atmosphere, the Cyprus Swimming Federation said.

Competitors came from Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Germany, UK, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, America and Cyprus.

Honorary awards for the oldest competitors went to 87-year-old Eugen Juliu Follert from Romania, and 82-year-old Nevena Georgieva from Bulgaria.

Meanwhile Cypriot athletes collected 15 gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

Notable achievements included Charalambos Panayides, who won three golds in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke; Hara Ilia, with three golds in the 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 200m individual medley; Leonidas Dimitriou, who claimed two golds in the 800m and 1,500m freestyle, setting a new national record in the 800m; and Giorgos Katodrytis, who earned two bronze medals in the 200m and 400m freestyle, alongside two new national records.