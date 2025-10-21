Two sisters from the UK, Diane Mills and Moya Luxford, were named “Ayia Napa tourism ambassadors” at the municipality’s town hall on Friday, marking their 98th and 110th visits respectively.

Municipal Secretary Fotos Kikillos presented the honorary awards, thanking the sisters for their enduring affection for Ayia Napa. He said their repeated visits “are practical proof of the bond that connects them to the city.”

He added that “for the municipality of Ayia Napa the two sisters are not considered simply visitors, but honorary citizens in their own right.”