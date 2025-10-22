This year's event focused on the theme of 'Fintech Everywhere'

The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) on Wednesday announced that its 6th BoC Fintech Hackathon, held at the IDEA Innovation Centre from October 10–12, 2025, “concluded with resounding success”.

According to the announcement, this year’s event operated under the theme Fintech Everywhere, expanding to every dimension of society and technology.

“From Smart Cities that use real-time payments and sensor data to optimise urban flows, to Sustainable Finance & Green Banking strategies that embed eco-credentials into every transaction,” the announcement stated.

“This convergence of themes underscores a simple truth: Fintech isn’t just about banking — it’s about transforming how we live, move, share, and sustain our communities,” it added.

The announcement mentioned that more than 100 participants across 31 teams joined forces over the weekend to develop innovative applications in multiple sectors of the economy and society.

The event opened on Friday, with Lia Ioannou, Head of IT Performance & Relationship Management at the Bank of Cyprus, welcoming participants and highlighting the bank’s “long-standing commitment to innovation and collaboration“.

Throughout the 48-hour event, over 37 mentors from the Bank of Cyprus, Jinius, Crowdpolicy, academia, and the private sector provided guidance and technical support, helping participants bring their concepts to life.

“Among the contestants, two teams that participated were school students, proving one more time that Fintech & Open Innovation can be a huge asset for the Cypriot tech ecosystem,” the bank stated.

Following 48 hours of creativity and coding, the 31 teams presented their final solutions to an expert evaluation committee.

The committee included representatives from the Bank of Cyprus, Jinius, IDEA Innovation Centre, Crowdpolicy, Nicosia Municipality, CYENS, and several universities including the University of Cyprus and the European University of Cyprus, as well as partners such as JCC Payments, Kyndryl, IBM, and Microsoft.

The top prize of €7,000 went to Labs(dot)cy, who developed an AI-driven Business Intelligence platform leveraging Jinius and Agentic AI to provide advanced market insights and smarter positioning strategies for businesses.

The solution showcased how financial data and intelligent automation can empower SMEs to make informed decisions.

Second place, and a prize of €4,000, was awarded to symmorphic, which presented a unified property management platform that centralises communication, payments, and service requests for multi-tenant buildings.

It simplifies real estate management, enhances transparency, and promotes seamless digital transactions.

The third prize was shared, with €1,000 going to both Interns United and TestoBugs.

Interns United (PeerPal) created a peer-to-peer micro-lending app enabling users to borrow or invest small amounts securely and transparently, fostering inclusion and trust among young professionals.

TestoBugs introduced an energy trading solution that allows photovoltaic owners to sell surplus electricity at competitive rates, maximising renewable value and encouraging energy independence.

The award for Best Use of Jinius APIs, which came with €2,000, went to TBD (Jinius Insight) for their predictive analytics tool that uses Jinius APIs to deliver customer intelligence and trend forecasting for marketplace merchants.

The winning teams were also recognised by several partners. The first-place team, Labs(dot)cy, was also granted the Partners Award from Kyndryl & University of Nicosia.

The five winning teams were additionally honoured with the Partners Awards from JCC Payments & Frederick University.

The CYENS TechHub Award was granted to 0xGG, offering workspace and mentoring opportunities at CYENS TechHub to support their next development steps.

Interns United also received the Future Skills Hub Award, recognised for their strong social impact and contribution to youth empowerment through financial literacy and accessibility.

What is more, the C4E Award went to Victor & Paul for their eco-reward mobile app that gamifies recycling and offers digital tokens redeemable for sustainable mobility and partner discounts.

Numerous other teams also presented notable solutions, the announcement mentioned.

“BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0 once again proved to be a driving force for innovation in the Cypriot fintech ecosystem,” the bank said.

“Through collaboration, creativity, and hands-on use of APIs from BoC, Jinius, the Nicosia Municipality, JCC, and IBM, participants transformed visionary ideas into practical prototypes addressing real economic and social challenges,” the announcement concluded.