The China-Cyprus-Europe Media Forum is being held in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, over October 21-23, 2025.

Jointly organised by the Chinese Embassy in Cyprus, the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation, The Cyprus Mail, Xinhua News Agency Europe Bureau, China Media Group European Bureau and Kuaishou Technology, the Forum is bringing together over 100 representatives from media organisations, government agencies, diplomatic missions, universities, think tanks, and enterprises from China, Cyprus and other European countries.

Under the theme “Era of Great Transformation: A Shared Future for Humanity－Deepening Media Exchanges and Cooperation, and Jointly Shaping a Bright Future for China-Cyprus and China-Europe Relations”, participants are engaging in in-depth discussions on three topics. These include: “Media Interactions and Cooperation Boost the Development of China-Cyprus and China-Europe Relations”, “Media’s Shared Social and International Responsibilities in the Era of Great Transformation”, and “Media Development with AI Empowerment: Cooperation and Regulation”.

A special TV programme will be filmed of the event. The Forum will also feature a range of activities, including a media partnership pitch event, a joint media exhibition and a joint interview, as well as field visits. The event will issue the Declaration of China-Cyprus-Europe Media Forum, and see the signing of cooperation agreements among participating media organisations.

The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union, the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. In 2026, China and Cyprus will celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the fifth anniversary of their strategic partnership, while Cyprus will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of the year.

Against this backdrop, the Forum aims to build an open and inclusive platform for dialogue, fostering multi-dimensional and in-depth exchanges among Chinese, Cypriot and European media. It seeks to jointly tell the stories of China-Cyprus friendship, China-Europe cooperation and global peace and development, and usher in a new chapter of China-Cyprus and China-Europe media cooperation.

The Forum is expected to contribute media strength to the healthy development of China-Cyprus and China-Europe relations, the creation of a fairer and more equitable global governance system and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.