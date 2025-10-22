Cyprus ranks among the world’s top island destinations, securing 10th place in a list of the top 20 most popular islands worldwide based on tourist arrivals, according to a report from the National Bank of Greece (NBG).

The report, which was shared by Greek outlet Oikonomikos Taxydromos, showed that the island stands alongside major global destinations such as Bali, Hawaii, and Tenerife, reflecting its growing international appeal.

The ranking is led by Mallorca, which maintains a comfortable lead over Phuket in second place, followed by Hawaii.

The list continues with Bali, Tenerife, Crete, Sicily, Ibiza, the Canary Islands, and Cyprus completing the top ten.

The second half includes Rhodes, Corfu, Kos, and the Bahamas, which closes the list in 20th place.

Beyond visitor numbers, the NBG study emphasises the importance of strategic investment in infrastructure as a key factor in sustaining competitiveness.

Using Greece as an example, the report highlights that while the country remains a leading global tourism destination, it faces mounting pressure to maintain its attractiveness through modern, sustainable, and resilient infrastructure, particularly on its islands, which receive nearly half of all foreign visitors.

According to the study, the Greek islands require around €35 billion in infrastructure investment over the next decade to upgrade vital sectors such as transport, energy, water, and waste management.

This figure includes roughly €1bn annually to manage seasonal population surges of up to 50 per cent, and €0.5bn to address the additional environmental and operational “island burden.”

If achieved, these investments could deliver tangible results: tourism receipts may rise by 45 per cent, while GDP could expand from €24bn to nearly €30bn by 2035, strengthening employment, exports, and overall resilience.