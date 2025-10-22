Cyprus and Greece successfully concluded their participation at GITEX Global 2025, with the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA) leading both national delegations.

Held from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX Global is one of the world’s largest technology and innovation exhibition, drawing thousands of investors, tech leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world.

“The participation of Cyprus and Greece showcased the continuous growth of both countries’ technology ecosystems, as well as the strategic importance of the Eastern Mediterranean region as an emerging hub for innovation and digital development,” CITEA said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The Cyprus Pavilion, organised by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Trade Centre of the Republic of Cyprus in Dubai and supported by CITEA, brought together 14 Cypriot technology companies.

Alongside them, the Greece Pavilion, officially supported by Enterprise Greece and the Federation of Hellenic ICT Enterprises (SEPE), featured five Greek companies participating for the first time.

Both delegations benefited from valuable networking opportunities with global organisations and technology firms, strengthening prospects for new partnerships and cross-border cooperation.

CITEA’s coordinating role ensured cohesion and visibility for both national presences, effectively connecting Cypriot and Greek tech businesses with the international market.

As was mentioned through CITEA’s official social platforms, the Cyprus Pavilion proudly welcomed Minister of Energy, George Papanastasiou, Chief Scientist of the Republic of Cyprus Demetris Skourides, and Ambassador of Cyprus to the UAE Meropi Christophi.

The Minister expressed his joy and pride at Cyprus’ dynamic presence at GITEX, stressing that “innovation and technology are key elements of the country’s strategic development and extroversion.”

Skourides congratulated Cypriot companies for their high level of know-how and innovation, noting that “Cyprus has all the resources to play a leading role on the international stage.”

Christophi voiced her support for the Cypriot business mission, expressing delight that “Cyprus is being represented in such a positive and professional manner in the United Arab Emirates.”

On behalf of CITEA, sincere gratitude was extended to all those who supported and attended the mission. As the association noted, “this participation once again demonstrates that Cyprus innovates, collaborates, and stands out internationally.”