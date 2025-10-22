OPAP, a member of Allwyn, organised Greece’s largest conference devoted exclusively to Responsible Gaming on October 14, 2025. The aim of the event was to strengthen dialogue and collaboration among all stakeholders, with the protection of players and society as the guiding principle.

The conference brought together representatives of the Greek Government, senior executives of regulatory authorities, international associations and industry companies, who discussed market supervision in games of chance, international best practices, challenges and prospects surrounding Responsible Gaming. At the same time, they highlighted the importance of policies and measures to combat illegal activities.

As part of the conference, particular reference was made to the promotion of the principles of Responsible Gaming in Cyprus, through the contributions of the President of the National Betting Authority (NBA) Panagiotis Trisokkas, and Chief Executive Officer of OPAP Cyprus Alexandros Davos, who both took part in themed panel discussions.

The President of the NBA emphasised the excellent cooperation with the OPAP Group and referred to the latest regulatory developments in Cyprus.

In particular, NBA chief Trisokkas highlighted the operation and effectiveness of the National Self-Exclusion Platform, which provides players with a free and unified means to exclude themselves from betting, either temporarily or indefinitely. To date, around 160 players have used the platform, with 35 per cent opting for permanent exclusion. He also noted that Cyprus has a stricter regulatory framework than other countries, particularly regarding the advertising and promotion of games of chance.

At the same time, Trisokkas stressed that illegal gambling, which carries significant social and economic implications, flourishes where there is no regulatory framework. On this basis, he stated that the NBA and the Ministry of Finance have prepared a comprehensive bill covering online casinos, virtual and fantasy games, as well as control and prevention measures, including financial blocking methods, among others.

“The goal of the National Betting Authority, and my personal goal, is to combat illegality and the shadow economy,” he said, adding that the blacklist of illegal betting websites currently contains more than 21,000 blocked addresses.

The NBA president also placed strong emphasis on the protection of minors and the education of young people, focusing on initiatives such as Safe Gaming Week, which aims to inform and raise public awareness about safety and the prevention of harmful consequences. Trisokkas underlined that Responsible Gaming is of particular importance, both for the sustainable development of the gaming sector and for the protection of players and society.

For his part, OPAP Cyprus CEO Davos said the company follows a holistic approach to Responsible Gaming. Among other things, he noted that OPAP Cyprus regularly conducts mystery shopping exercises at its retail outlets to ensure compliance with the regulatory framework, while also referring to initiatives aimed at training its network and the public on Responsible Gaming issues.

Furthermore, CEO Davos stressed that the protection of players and society is a collective effort, confirming the close cooperation between OPAP Cyprus and the NBA, as well as the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth. He made special reference to a new social initiative, through which OPAP Cyprus will invest more than €1.5 million over a three-year period to support the Cyprus National Addictions Authority (NAAC), with the aim of addressing cases of dependency and addiction through interventions by specialised psychologists.

Overall, the statements by the NBA president and OPAP Cyprus CEO received highly positive feedback, underscoring the importance of collaboration, the need for a responsible corporate culture and the adoption of a modern framework that comprehensively regulates the market and tackles illegal activities.

About OPAP

OPAP is the leading gaming company in Greece and Cyprus and one of the most reputable in its sector globally. It holds exclusive rights to number games in Cyprus and operates an extensive retail network. Its mission is to provide safe, engaging and high-quality entertainment experiences, while creating sustainable value for stakeholders and making a meaningful contribution to society.

Contact: OPAP Cyprus: [email protected]